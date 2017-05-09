Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education 5.8.17

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education met at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the district office in Sabetha. Board members present were Ed Reznicek, Kathy Lippert, Kent Saylor, Jim Scoby, Leslie Scoby, Kent Kuckelman and Jeff DeMint.

The board adopted the agenda as amended. The board approved the consent agenda, including the April 10 and May 2 minutes, payment of May bills for $137,326.72, payment of April payroll for $637,698.41, personal days for Connie Herbster, Jennifer Schmelzle, Wilma Tyler, Kertis Keehn and Brent Hayden; a donation of $500 from Dolores Althouse for the FFA Greenhouse; and a number of contracts and resignations.

Contracts included the following: Tony Howser, Axtell High School track coach; Jennifer Herrmann, Sabetha Elementary School third grade teacher; Bob West, Axtell athletic director; Briana Uphaus, Axtell English teacher; Patricia Byers, SES instructional support staff; and summer help Seth Shumaker, Joe Gruber, Henry Glynn, Kay Duncan and Laurie Cameron.

Resignations included the following: Kertis Keehn, Sabetha High School biology; and Kyle Allen, SHS assistant wrestling coach.

Sabetha PTO representative Amber Deters presented board members with a 2016-17 report from the organization. The Sabetha PTO organization serves teachers and students at all three Sabetha schools. This year, Sabetha PTO completed a major landscaping project at SES, and also has continued fall spraying for the entire campus.

Additionally, PTO provides supports for both teachers and students, including but not limited to meals and treats for teachers, School Supply Program, Sunshine Program and Spelling Bee.

Beginning, next year, Sabetha PTO is implementing a new program — the Classroom Enhancement Program — geared toward enhancing the education of Sabetha students while also providing support to teachers and staff.

The board received written administrative reports from Director of Student Learning Jennifer Gatz, and principals Sheri Harmer, Matt Garber, Sara Toedman, Janelle Boden and Larry Geist. Gatz also told board members that the state assessment results recently had been released, and also the state has released new mentoring guidelines.

Superintendent’s Report

Superintendent Todd Evans presented an enrollment update to board members. Axtell was still at 183, Wetmore was down from 159 to 156 and Sabetha was up from 790 to 794. Evans noted that Wetmore has the most mobility, and Axtell has the least.

Evans presented the year-to-date expense comparison. To date — in the general, supplemental general, 4-year-old at-risk K-12 at-risk, food services, professional development and vocational funds — the district has spent $307,666.90 less than the same timeframe last year.

Carol Kuckelman said a large portion of this is due to transfers that have yet to be made. In the capital outlay fund, the district has spent $293,157.32 more than the same timeframe last year.

Evans informed board members that the master schedules will be changing at each of the buildings, allowing for MTSS (Multi Tiered Level of Support) to be incorporated into the schedules.

Gatz said each building will incorporate MTSS time differently, depending on what worked best for that building. Principals shared with the board how the schedules would be changing in each of their buildings.

Evans said the USD 113 Foundation has made a lot of progress this year in furthering the foundation. During the month of May, DeMint said, there is an endowment drive for two of the scholarships. A dollar-for-dollar matching fund of $10,000 has been offered for both the Ploeger Scholarship and the Morrill Alumni Scholarship.

Evans also spoke briefly to the board about the Sabetha Booster Club’s press box project, and the upcoming school board election.

SHS Plant and Soil Science Lab

The Plant and Soil Science Lab project is moving along, with a large portion of supplies already delivered. Construction of the building should be starting soon.

Legislative Update

Lippert said the Legislature was supposed to work last weekend, but that was canceled due to lack of consensus on which direction to move on the issues at hand.

The Legislature has numerous items to determine — school finance, budget and taxes.

Wetmore Preschool

Evans said the situation with providing preschool at Wetmore Elementary School is complicated in terms of how it is resolved in combination with a special education preschool.

There is complex, substantive information to consider, Reznicek said.

Teacher Anissa Bloom said the longer the item is tabled, it does become difficult for parents, as well as for her as a teacher, to plan.

Gatz said she did still have concerns about the preschool and kindergarten combination. Bloom said she felt confident that she could do it.

Michelle Cochran, a daycare provider at Wetmore, said she and other parents are needing to know whether a program will be offered in Wetmore. She asked the board to please consider allowing this program in Wetmore.

Another parent said she drives her child 22 miles from Goff to Vermillion for preschool, and she expressed that it would be “great for us” to have preschool at Wetmore.

DeMint said it sounded like, if parents needed to know by the middle of May, the board would not have a decision by that time.

The board tabled the Wetmore preschool discussion until the June Meeting.

Sabetha Preschool

At the April meeting, a request was made to add a half-time preschool teacher to allow an additional session of State Preschool at Sabetha. The board tabled the discussion until May, asking that administrators meet with community preschools in Sabetha. The administrators held this meeting in late April.

Additional discussion was held amongst board members regarding the preschool issue at Monday’s meeting. Following this discussion, a motion to add a half-time preschool teacher failed, 3-4. In favor of adding the teacher were Reznicek, Saylor and Kuckelman. Opposed were Lippert, J. Scoby, L. Scoby and DeMint.

See detailed report beginning on Page 1A of this week’s Herald. (See story here.)

Capital Outlay Expenditures

Capital Outlay requests were presented from each of the buildings, as well as the district office.

While the board was presented with nearly $180,000 in requests, Evans said the board would spend above capital outlay revenue if all requests were approved. To date, the district had spent $675,928.54 from capital outlay.

Board member Saylor presented capital outlay carryover information, stating that he believed they could approve all of the requests if they wanted. Without these expenditures, Saylor said, the district would have a carryover of approximately $2.1 million in capital outlay.

J. Scoby asked what the plan is for technology spending. In the 2018-19 school year, the district would be purchasing new teacher devices, following by student devices the following year.

DeMint asked Evans if there is anything on the list that does not need to be done.

“Need is relative,” Evans said, noting that the administrators had prioritized all requests.

The board reviewed requests line by line, approving $131,255.91 in requests — $19,623.11 at SHS; $17,112.32 at SMS; $29,773.81 at SES; $11,698 at Wetmore; $12,259 at Axtell; and $2,208.54 at the district office.

Also approved were two BOE requests for the Sabetha campus totaling $38,581.13 — one to repair the connection road between SMS and the bus barn, and the other to repair the south entrance to the SHS parking lot.

Items tabled for future consideration including smartboards at Axtell, and LED auditorium lighting at Sabetha Middle School pending bid process.

Surveillance Systems

Evans asked the board members if they would like him to pursue information about installation of surveillance systems. For a 16-camera system, the cost would be $10,000 or less, he said.

Lippert said she does not think the district needs to consider it.

L. Scoby asked whether other area schools have surveillance systems. Hiawatha, Nemaha Central and Marysville all have or are getting surveillance systems, Evans said.

Saylor asked if surveillance system would help protect student safety during school hours.

DeMint said he is more concerned with protecting students during school hours than when the building is empty.

Geist said that, coming from a school that had them, surveillance cameras are “worth their weight in gold.” At Parsons, he said there were 32 cameras, and they were well worth it.

L. Scoby said she thinks they should keep their ears open for who has them and where they have them.

The board held no other discussion on the item, and it was not tabled for discussion at a future meeting.

Also at the meeting:

The board approved the adjustment of the one FTE media and teaching position to a 0.5 media position.

The board tabled discussion regarding the SHS track until July.

The board approved the wellness policy.

The board approved the Wetmore Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which is similar to what has been approved in other cities and counties within the district.

The board entered into two executive sessions, one to discuss negotiations, and one to discuss student issues. No binding action was taken following either executive session.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Sabetha.

May 2 Meeting

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education met in special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the district office in Sabetha.

Board members present were Ed Reznicek, Jeff DeMint, Kent Kuckelman, Kent Saylor, Jim Scoby and Leslie Scoby. Board member Kathy Lippert joined via telephone.

The board entered into executive session to discuss student issues. Joining the board were Superintendent Todd Evans and Sabetha High School Principal Sheri Harmer.

Lippert joined the meeting in person at 5:55 p.m., and left at 6:27 p.m.

The board resumed session at 6:31 p.m.

No binding action was taken following the executive session.