Memories 5.17.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, May 13, 1892

Awhile ago the Topeka Capital and other machine papers were loud in their complaints of Ingalls’ silence during the last campaign. Will those papers tell us where Mr. Morrill was at that time? The fact is he was calculating his interest while waiting to see which way to jump – Leavenworth Times

A unique exhibit from Pennsylvania will be a map of the United States 18 by 24 feet, made entirely of pickles, vegetables, fruit, etc. preserved by the company which makes the exhibit. The state lines will be accurately shown and the lakes and rivers will be represented by vinegar. The larger cities will be indicated by spices. The whole will be covered with a single piece of plate glass, which is being specially made for the purpose. The expense of this interesting exhibit of the pickling and preserving industry will be $15,000.

B.F. Hildebrand, of the Kansas Democrat, was in town between trains Saturday on his way up into Nebraska. There’s nothing wrong with Mr. Hildebrand – except his politics.

Cy Leland received a pretty decisive slap in the face at Hutchison. Leland will perhaps learn in time that Doniphan county is just about his size.

100 years ago

Thursday, May 17, 1917

In driving from Oneida to Bern Saturday we found four dead rattlesnakes within a mile lying in the road. They were about four or five feet long. Did they die of some disease or was there a rattlesnake feud on?

The city commissioners are considering a proposition to buy E. Bird’s street sprinkler. They can have it for $85, about half what it cost. The plan is to have merchants donate money for street sprinkling and have the city do the job with the tractor drawn power.

Floyd Behmer, accused of breaking the bone dry liquor law, will have his hearing before Justice Prevo Irwin next Tuesday afternoon. The case was changed from Musgrove’s court to Irwin’s on motion of the defendant’s attorney, Tom Smith of Hiawatha. The wheat stealing charge against Behmer at Hiawatha brought a hung jury. The case will have to be tried again.

The Herald on investigation found in part of the home yard and part of a side street near by just about one acre of ground. E. J. Myrick plowed up this ground Tuesday and it is now in corn. The corn in the street will be donated to the local way relief organization. What about your yard and street? Will it yield food this season.

75 years ago

Wednesday, May 13, 1942

Mothers of boys in the service, do not feel neglected if your Mother’s day greeting is delayed. Telegraph offices were swamped, telephones as usual in Melbourne. Greetings were filed early last week, many carried to other less crowded, “cities” extra operators employed, a special office put into a dry goods store, and thousands of free phonograph recordings made in a department store to be forwarded home for Mother’s Day. They’ll be coming along eventually.

The fruit country took it on the chin again Monday morning when freezing temperature damaged berries, grapes and gardens. It was 32 at the depot at 7 a.m. probably colder earlier. One man who does not wish to be quoted says that a survey leads him to believe that possibly 50% of the strawberries are gone, and 25% of the grape prospect was ruined. The damage is spotted, some gardens, berries and grapes being hurt, others not being hurt.

W.C. Austin’s Boy Scouts are working on maps of the city of Sabetha in a survey designed to be of benefit in defense work. They will indicate on the maps the location of houses and stores in the town and will take a census of all businesses, residences, apartments and other establishments in the area. The work is being co-ordinated through the Jayhawk council of northeast Kansas.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, May 16, 1967

Bill Deaver and Bernard Wiltz of Sabetha announced this week the purchase of the Sabetha Seed House business. The business was purchased from Mrs. Warren Glace and became effective May 11. Mr. and Mrs. Glace operated the business after purchasing it from the late Raymond Howard Lines.

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hoffman, Sabetha, May 13. She weighed eight pounds 13 ounces and has been named Lisa Jo.

Carl Reiff of Sabetha parked his 1964 Chevrolet at the four-mile junction park around two o’clock Saturday morning. When he returned for the car, he discovered the front tires and wheels had been stolen from his vehicle.

Steve Lukert of Sabetha was a starter at fullback in the University of Kansas intersquad game Saturday. Ivan Roberts, who saw the game, reports that Steve has turned into an outstanding blocker. The Topeka Capital sports editor, Bob Hurt, says in his column this morning, “Offensively the ‘find’ was Steve Lukert, 192 pound full-back from Sabetha.”

Gary Boyer has announced he plans to move his Boyer Mobil Service station to the east end of Main Street sometime after June 1. The Boyer station is now located on the corner of Seventh and Main Streets. Mr. Boyer said this week that he is in the process of painting the former Sinclair Station just south of the A&W Root Beer Stand. He will add a building 24 by 30 feet. He will also continue to handle Mobil products.

The pool committee of the Sabetha Golf Club has just completed adding a major improvement to the swimming pool area. A cement patio, approximately 30 by 30 feet, has been added just east of the kiddie pool and south of the clubhouse porch. The committee has also added new lawn chairs, a table, and a picnic table to this area. A wooden fence has been placed on the south side of the new patio and shrubbery has been planted. Two new steel awnings have also been placed by the patio to provide shade. These giant awning poles were made by Wenger Manufacturing there are already several on the west side of the pool.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Lierz were honored guests on Mother’s Day at Holton Catholic Hall in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, which was Feb. 25th.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, May 13, 1992

The Morrill community is welcome to attend a farewell picnic at the Morrill City Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, May 20, for Rev. and Mrs. Arnie Kitchener and family. Bring a picnic supper and your dishes and enjoy good food and fellowship with friends from the area. In case of rain, it will be held in the Morrill Baptist Church fellowship hall. The Kitcheners will be returning soon to the mission field in Brazil to work with the New Tribes Missions. Their oldest son, Matt, will remain in our area.

The Sabetha Blue Jay golf team finished third in the Maur Hill triangular on May 4, but the score of 171 broke a SHS school record previously set in 1990. Maur Hill won with 152 followed by Hiawatha with 161. The record-setting score was for the best four of six tallies for the Jays: Mark Allen and Jesse Gosney, each with 40, Matt Mishler 44 and Eric Matson 47. Chris Nelson had a 50 and Chad Moser 54. The Jays failed to bring home any individual medals.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, May 16, 2007

The stormy weather that visited Kansas the weekend of May 4 wreaked havoc on many people and laces in the forms of strong winds, flooding and tornadoes. The biggest event, which made national news, was the F5 tornado that virtually leveled the southwest Kansas town of Greensburg at 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 4. Officials confirmed that 95 percent of the city was destroyed and the other 5 percent in severe damage.

The public is invited to an open house of the new Morrill Community Center and Fire Barn Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, in downtown Morrill. The two-and-a-half year project has been part of the KAN-STEP grant program, administered through the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Morrill project has been completed with more than 52 percent savings from more than 9,000 working hours donated by volunteers.

The Sabetha High School student body elected the 2007-08 SHS Student Council officers. The new SHS Student Council Executive Board members are Brianna Huber, communications director; Rachel Kennally, secretary; Jacob Nagely, president; Jordan Meyer, treasurer; and Sophia Brownlee, vice president.