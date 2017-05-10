Brown County Commission 5.8.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, May 8, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

Horton Mayor Tim Lentz has requested Brown County’s help in rocking the driveway on the east side of the Brown County Fairgrounds. The commission decided to donate the 100 ton of rock left over from last year in District 2 and the hauling of the rock.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 29 inmates – 23 males and six females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

2018 Budget Requests

Merchant presented the 2018 Budget requests, with the Sheriff’s Office at $661,877; Sheriff Dispatch at $349,928; and Sheriff Jail at $517,260.

Brown County Undersheriff Randy Linck presented the 2018 budget request of $24,000 for the Emergency Preparedness Department.

Hill presented a 2018 budget request of $150,000 for the County Attorney’s Office.

Brown County Solid Waste Director Charles Brockhoff presented the 2018 budget request of $626,880.24 for the Solid Waste Department.

Tim Ross with Horton Industrial Development Committee presented the 2018 budget request of $25,000 for HDIC.

Brown County Register of Deeds Nellie Brockhoff presented the 2018 Register of Deeds Department budget request of $81,350.

Brown County District Court Clerk Joy Moore presented the 2018 budget request of $147,100 for the District Court.

Judge James Patton presented the 2018 budget request for four-County District Court, at a total cost of $43,000. Brown County’s share would be $11,141.30.

KANZA Director David Elsbury presented the 2018 budget request of $70,200 for KANZA Mental Health.

Leon Wissman, Virginia Freese, Leland Hanson and Mikaela Moore with the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development Board, presented their 2018 budget request of $25,000 for HFED.

Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors Eric Thompson and Donna Thonen presented the 2018 Historical Society budget request of $58,000. Thompson also reported that they have hired Elizabeth Lane as the new curator.

Gormley presented the 2018 Commissioner budget request of $750,000 for the commissioners.

Gormley presented the 2018 County Clerk budget request of $143,030 for the County Clerk’s Office.

Conservation District board members Michael Lanter, Jeff Compton, Curt Jacobsen, Mathew Elliott and Nikki Tollefson presented the 2018 Budget request of $26,046 for the Conservation District.

Brown County Developmental Services Director Linda Lock presented the 2018 budget request of $27,052 for BCDS.

Gormley presented the 2018 Custodian budget request of $206,020.

Connie Zeit, Kristina Romine and Kristen Watkins with the Brown County Health Department presented the 2018 budget request of $62,000 for the Health Department.

Gormley presented the 2018 budget request of $87,430 for the Election Office.

Duke Koerperich with Town and Country EMS, and Jeremy Forkenbrock with Horton EMS, presented the 2018 budget requests. The total Ambulance budget request is for $140,000 to be split equally between the two ambulance services.

Brown County Rescue Squad Director Duke Koerperich presented the 2018 budget request of $17,000 for the Rescue Squad.

Brown County Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray presented the 2018 budget request of $138,079 for the Services for the Elderly Department.

Brown County Extension Director Matt Young requested $97,800 as the 2018 budget request for the Extension and $5,500 as the 2018 budget request for the Fair Premium funds.

Sandra Carter with the IT Department presented the 2018 budget request of $160,540 for the IT Department.

Noxious Weed Director George Bruning presented the 2018 budget request of $164,930 for Noxious Weed Department.

Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold presented the 2018 budget request of $250,720 for the Treasurer’s Department.

Gormley presented the 2018 Road and Bridge budget request of $3,157,502 for the Road and Bridge Department.

Brown County Appraiser Jeff Ball presented the 2018 budget request of $221,395 for the Appraiser’s Department.

Gormley presented the 2018 Budget request of $1,450,000 for Employee Benefits.

Also at the meeting:

The commission approved the May 1 meeting minutes.

Gormley presented the bill to repair the courthouse sewer for the commissioner’s review. The total for the repairs was $10,729.28.

The commissioners met Monday, May 15. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.