Editorial: A season of busy

I surely am not alone in thinking that the month of May goes by in a blur. I’m sure your calendars are busy every day just like mine. For me, it’s all about survival this month – just taking it day by day.

At times, I look at my calendar and see all the activities and things we have to keep track of at The Sabetha Herald. From music programs to sporting events, there is something nearly every day of the week. Combine that with our personal calendars, and there are days we feel like we can’t keep up! In my family, springtime is also birthday season – so we add birthday parties into that mix. Finding a day to just relax and enjoy ourselves is a bit rare until the end of May.

Last year at this time, I had an even fuller plate and you could tell by looking at me! On the last day of school last year, our son was unexpectedly born a few weeks early. Whew, was that an adventure! Thankfully this year, on the last day of school, there won’t be anything like that happening.

Nonetheless, like me, some of you are probably feeling a bit overwhelmed and a tad exhausted. What can we do about it? Here are some things that might work for you.

Take a walk. Not only is it good physical exercise, but it is good for your mental state. You can clear your mind and think about something other than your calendar.

Get good sleep. Everyone’s body requires a different amount of sleep – for me, that magic number is eight hours. If I get eight hours of uninterrupted sleep, I feel much more refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

Drink plenty of water. It is important to stay hydrated – the benefits of drinking plenty of water are innumerable. Don’t believe me? Just Google it – and you will see.

Take time for yourself. Whether it is five minutes or an hour, give yourself some time to just relax. Relaxation looks different for everyone – do whatever makes you feel relaxed.

Most importantly, remember this too shall pass. Eventually, you will get through the busy season because everything will come to an end. If you survived it once, you will survive it again!