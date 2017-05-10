Nemaha County Commission 5.8.17

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans, County Clerk

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, May 8, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board. The commissioners decided to hold a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Niehues and Schultejans. The meeting returned to regular session at 9:45 a.m. with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman explained to commissioners an additional invoice received from Networks Plus for the installation of a new server in the District Court Office.

David Elsbury with KANZA Mental Health and Guidance Center, Inc. let commissioners know that KANZA will be requesting the same amount of funding for their 2018 budget as was approved for their 2017 budget. This amount is $60,187.

Elsbury also let commissioners know that May is Mental Health Month and that he would like commissioners to declare this in Nemaha County. The commissioners voted to proclaim the month of May as Mental Health Month in Nemaha County. Commissioners signed the proclamation as presented.

Schultejans received two cereal malt beverage applications from the Sacred Heart Church and the St. Marys Church in order for them to have a beer garden at their annual church picnics. Following discussion, the commissioners voted to approve both cereal malt beverage applications as presented.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum reported that:

• Coughlin Company will be here in a couple of weeks to do the warranty work on Wichman Road;

• Bergkamp Construction would like to do further testing on the Sabetha-Wetmore Road before any decision is made regarding improvements to be made to this road.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the May 1 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, May 15. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.