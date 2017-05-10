Nemaha County United 4 Youth 4.20.17

Submitted by Nemaha County United 4 Youth

The Nemaha County United 4 Youth (U4Y) Board met on Thursday, April 20, at the U4Y Board office in Seneca.

Board members present were Krista Stallbaumer, Jessica Atwood, Scott Anson, Nick Scott, Richard Strathman, Adam Reel, Wendy Lierz and Jennifer Haynes. Executive Director Sarah Renyer also was present.

Treasurer’s Report

Scott went over the treasurer’s report. He said he is waiting on a couple financial reports. It was discussed that promotional items should be a line item on the report. The board discussed removing the movie. The board also discussed a future meeting with Susan Bowman, Scott, Reel and Renyer about 2018 finances. Renyer was overpaid $2.56 for mileage in the January through March term of 2017. Rates are now corrected.

Old Business

Renyer reported making changes to the memorandum of understanding (MOU). A draft was provided. The board had lengthy discussion about the MOU. Renyer will make some changes to the wording of the MOU.

The board discussed making changes to payments made to sponsors. This including possible incentives, student nominations for awards. The board accepted and approved the MOU.

The board briefly discussed open board positions that need filled.

New Business

Board discussed SADD scholarships. Scholarships are five for $325 and one for $375 – that students had applications complete and turned in on time.

Renyer told the board that t-shirts for the mock crash will cost $17 – $93 total. This was approved.

The board discussed possible changes to meeting schedules for the 2017-18 year.

The board elected three officers for next year: Scott was elected treasurer for another term, Heather Stewart was elected secretary for another term and Strathman was elected vice chair. All nominations were approved by vote.

Renyer tabled a discussion of possible changes for next year (meeting with religious youth leaders, community health members, parent education, Life of an Athlete and others).

Board discussed training meetings for LOA in Nebraska. The board decided to send four people to go to Chadron State in Nebraska for training.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes of last meeting.