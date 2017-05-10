What now for the Wetmore High School Class of 2017?

Submitted by Desiree Fund, WHS Student Correspondent

The school year is coming to a close for the students at Wetmore High School, but most importantly the class of 2017 is graduating. With graduation sneaking up on the Wetmore senior class, many are asking themselves, “What now?”

While some students such as Dakota McQueen, Rachel Bloom and Walker Uhl know their plans after high school, others aren’t quite sure of what their future holds.

“I am very excited to continue my basketball career at Culver Stockton College, where I will also be majoring in pre-med,” McQueen said.

R. Bloom will be continuing her education at Washburn University and majoring in radiological technology.

Uhl plans to join the workforce along with Alex Potter after graduation. Both seniors plan to become welders.

Trenton Rowland, Aaron Achten and Garret Evans will be rooming together in Topeka while attending Washburn Tech.

Kyle Bloom is planning to attend Southeast Community College with an eye on becoming a land appraiser, while Dez Fund will move to Bakersfield, Calif., where she will be attending Bakersfield Community College and majoring in English.

However, students like Steve Brooks aren’t really committed to any plans after graduating high school.

“I’m not sure what I’ll be doing, but I hope I’m happy with whatever happens in my life after high school,” Brooks said.

Currently, Brooks is employed at Casey’s in Holton and hopes to eventually have a mechanics career.

The class of 2017 will soon go separate ways and begin to fulfill separate goals. However, they will always be proud alumni of WHS.