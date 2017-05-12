4-H Club: Morrill Tip-Top

Kellen Menold reads his book on Idioms during the April meeting of the Morrill Tip-Top 4-H Club. Members from Morrill Tip-Top and Busy Jayhawkers 4-H Clubs roller skate 4-H during the April meeting of the Morrill Tip-Top 4-H Club. Kalya Millsap gives a demonstration on making cream cheese mints during the April meeting of the Morrill Tip-Top 4-H Club.

Submitted by Emmie Grimm Reporter

Spring is in the air! At 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, the Morrill Tip-Top 4-H Club met at the Morrill Community Building for a pizza party celebrating the fact that every member attended the Brown County 4-H Days Model Meeting.

After enjoying pizza and fellowship, President Kody Beyer called the meeting to order. Kellen Menold and Emmie Grimm led the club in the “Pledge of Allegiance” and “4-H Pledge.”

Roll call was answered by “Happiness is…?”

Secretary Norea Menold read the minutes of last month’s meeting. They were approved as read.

Treasurer Thadd Menold gave the Treasurer’s report. Reporter Emmie Grimm announced that she sent last month’s report into The Sabetha Herald. Karli Millsap led the club in singing “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

Community Leader Wanda Menold announced that six members needed to volunteer to serve the Morrill Alumni Banquet.

She also said that the club will place flags on the graves of veterans at the Morrill Cemetery on the Friday before Memorial Day.

In new business, Tyler Menold moved to sponsor two hanging baskets for Morrill Main Street. The motion was seconded and carried.

Beyer then turned the meeting over to Junior Vice President Amber Menold to announce the program. Kalya Millsap gave a demonstration on making cream cheese mints.

K. Menold read an entertaining book that used idioms. He informed the members that, “Idioms are word phrases that people use that have a different meaning than the literal meanings of each work.”

An example of an idiom is “Hold your horses,” which means to wait.

Lindsay Menold gave a tasty demonstration on how to make jolly pops using Jolly Ranchers.

A. Menold then turned the meeting back over to K. Beyer. T. Menold moved to adjourn the meeting.

The club then joined the Busy Jayhawkers 4-H club for roller skating at Sycamore Springs. Enjoy the freshness spring brings!