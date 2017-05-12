Bern man competes at Boston Marathon

Submitted

If you ever find yourself driving around the dirt roads of Bern in the wee hours of morning, you may run into more than wildlife. Most people are snuggled soundly in their beds at 3 a.m. Maybe a few young kids are heading home from a late night. However, for Alan Haverkamp, that’s just a good time for a run. After all, he likes to be to work by 5 a.m.

The first time you meet him, he may seem like a quiet, average Joe pig farmer. But Alan doesn’t know how to be average at anything, really. He’s the head of Haverkamp Brothers Inc. swine operation, whose headquarters are located just south of his home near Bern. Every day he manages 50-plus employees in three different states.

But, as if constant family, community and church events, along with running a large-scale company was not enough of a daily challenge, Alan began pursuing another passion – running. This year, he finally completed a task most cannot even dream of – finishing the Boston Marathon.

In April, Alan and his wife, Ronda, traveled to Boston, Mass., for the 121st Boston Marathon. This race is the world’s oldest marathon, and arguably, the most famous. It’s the race of all races. In order to run in it, you must first qualify – which means you must run a certified qualifying race in under a decided time for your age. At 54 years of age, Alan had to run 26.2 miles in under three and a half hours. That’s eight-minute miles. Certainly not something the average Joe can do!

Over a few years of training, he ran multiple qualifying times. Clocking 3:15 and 3:17 (both in Kansas City at the Waddell and Reed), he more than met the requirement. Putting up with injuries that often plague marathoners, getting to Boston took a bit more effort, but 2017 was going to be the year.

It was a very warm morning in Boston, but Alan still managed to finish with a time of 3:31:39. He finished 7,452 out of around 30,000 total runners. He was 509 out of 1,939 people in his age group of 50 to 54.

So even competing at the most world-renowned race, he was well above the average! The race was an experience of a lifetime for Alan.