Bluejays claim second consecutive League Championship

Senior Reese Lierz tees off during the Big 7 League meet on Wednesday, May 10. Junior Garrett Scott drives the ball down the fairway during the Big 7 League meet on Wednesday, May 10. Senior Noah Garber tees off during the Big 7 League meet on Wednesday, May 10. Senior Brendan Rokey drives the ball down the fairway during the Big 7 League meet on Wednesday, May 10.

The Bluejay golf team claimed the Big 7 League Championship when they hosted five other teams at the Sabetha Golf Course Wednesday, May 11.

Head Coach Scott Burger said the team performed well during the meet.

“We played well on our home course,” he said. “We had the top four medalist and five golfers medal overall.”

Five of the six Bluejay golfers placed in the top seven for the meet. Leading the Bluejays and placing first overall was Sophomore Jesse Burger with a score of 77. He was followed by freshman David Pierson in second, junior Garrett Scott in third, senior Brendan Rokey in fourth and senior Reese Lierz in seventh.

Sabetha placed first over all, beating the second place team – Nemaha Central – by 59 strokes. Jeff West placed third, Holton took fourth, Hiawatha placed fifth and Royal Valley placed sixth.

“This is the second consecutive year we have won league and I’m really proud of their attitude and work ethic this year,” Coach Burger said.