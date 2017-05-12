Bluejays claim second consecutive League Championship
The Bluejay golf team claimed the Big 7 League Championship when they hosted five other teams at the Sabetha Golf Course Wednesday, May 11.
Head Coach Scott Burger said the team performed well during the meet.
“We played well on our home course,” he said. “We had the top four medalist and five golfers medal overall.”
Five of the six Bluejay golfers placed in the top seven for the meet. Leading the Bluejays and placing first overall was Sophomore Jesse Burger with a score of 77. He was followed by freshman David Pierson in second, junior Garrett Scott in third, senior Brendan Rokey in fourth and senior Reese Lierz in seventh.
Sabetha placed first over all, beating the second place team – Nemaha Central – by 59 strokes. Jeff West placed third, Holton took fourth, Hiawatha placed fifth and Royal Valley placed sixth.
“This is the second consecutive year we have won league and I’m really proud of their attitude and work ethic this year,” Coach Burger said.
|
Big 7 League 5.10.2017
|
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
|
1-
|
Jesse Burger
|
77
|
2-
|
David Pierson
|
78
|
3-
|
Garrett Scott
|
79
|
4-
|
Brendan Rokey
|
84
|
7-
|
Reese Lierz
|
86
|
Noah Garber
|
93
|
4-MAN VARSITY TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Sabetha
|
318
|
2-
|
Nemaha Central
|
377
|
3-
|
Jeff West
|
377
|
4-
|
Holton
|
379
|
5-
|
Hiawatha
|
441
|
6-
|
Royal Valley
|
501
Heather Stewart279 Posts
Heather Stewart is a reporter for The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2015. She specializes in court and sports reporting, as well as photography. Heather is a 2011 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in psychology. She lives in Sabetha with her husband.
0 Comments