Lady Jays split doubleheader with Cyclones

The Lady Jays traveled to Riverside Monday, May 8, looking to bring home two wins. Sabetha fell in the first game 3-9 to Riverside, but in the second game the Bluejays kicked it up a notch and won by a score of 16-5. In addition to the win in the nightcap, two Lady Jays were tallied three home runs, with two of those home runs being grand-slams.

Game one

The score was close for the two teams for the majority of the game but the Cyclones drove in six runs during the sixth and the Bluejays couldn’t catch up. Sabetha ended up falling to Riverside, 3-9.

Leading the Jay offense were seniors Karlie Spielman and Savanna Metzger, sophomore Hillary Krebs and Emily Poe, and freshman Maggi Hughes who got one hit apiece. Spielman and Krebs also drove in one run apiece.

Sophomore Lexie Phillips pitched the entire game for Bluejays. She allowed nine runs on nine hits, while walking five batters and striking out five.

Game two

In game two, the Bluejays offense stepped it up and picked up a quick lead after they scored eight runs in the second inning. Half of those runs were driven in by Spielman when she hit a grand-slam.

Both teams remained scoreless in the third. Then during the top of the fourth, sophomore Trista Argabright cranked other home run over the fence on the first pitch. The Bluejays scored another two runs scored during the fourth and going into the fifth inning the score was 11-5, Sabetha.

With the energy up in Sabetha’s dugout, the Bluejays were not slowing down. They scored another run in the fifth, and in the sixth Spielman hit her second grand-slam of the game, driving in another four runs. The final score was 16-5, Sabetha.

Leading the Jays offense were, Spielman, Agrabright, Krebs, senior Mady McGill and sophomore Brooklyn Bauman who tallied three hits apiece. Spielman had eight RBIs, while McGill and Krebs tallied three, and Argabright and Poe driving in one apiece.

Phillips pitched the second game as well for the Bluejays. She allowed five runs on three hits, while walking seven batters and striking out seven.

Head Coach Lauren Massey said she was proud of the team’s performance during the games.

“We came together as a team,” she said. “We were working well from defense to offense. This is just the momentum and game that we needed going into regionals.”

Riverside 5.8.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Karlie Spielman 2 1 1 1 1 0 Mady McGill 4 0 0 0 0 3 Maggi Hughes 3 1 1 0 1 1 Trista Argabright 3 0 0 0 0 2 Emily Poe 3 0 1 0 0 0 Hillary Krebs 3 0 1 1 0 0 Savanna Metzger 3 1 1 0 0 0 Brooklyn Bauman 3 0 1 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Tinklin 3 0 0 0 0 0 Sabetha 0-0-1-0-0-2-0 | 3-6-4 Riverside 0-1-2-0-0-6-X | 9-9-2