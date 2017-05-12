Sabetha Police Department 5.11.17

ORDINANCE INFRACTIONS

Steven Earp, speeding.

Evan Strahm, speeding.

Randy Vaughn, driving without a license.

ACCIDENTS

On April 18, the Sabetha Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 75. Noel Way was southbound in his 2015 Dodge and merged over to turn into a drive. Erik Ganstrom, driving a 2005 Nissan, was traveling along side of Way when the two cars sideswiped one another. There were no injuries reported at the scene of the accident. Damage was estimated at more than $2,000.

On May 4, the Sabetha PD responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Sabetha High School parking lot. A 1998 Ford being operated by a juvenile was turning into a parking a stall when it struck an unattended 2015 Ford. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

On May 7, the Sabetha PD assisted the Brown County Sheriff’s Office with an accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75 north of Sabetha.

On May 8, the Sabetha PD responded to two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Washington and Oregon streets. A 2006 Chevy driven by Tawana Oliver was backing from a parking stall when it struck a 2013 Ford being driven by Jamie Vanpeursem. Damage was minor, and there were no injuries reported at the scene.

On May 11, the Sabetha PD responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Old Highway 75. A 2013 Chevy driven by Mollie Meyer had entered the intersection from the west when it collided with a 2014 Ford being driven by Susan Bishop. There were no injuries reported at the scene. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. Both vehicles were able to leave under their own power.

CASES

On May 5, the Sabetha PD arrested Edgar Martinez, 21, of Bern for driving while suspended. Martinez was transported and booked into the Nemaha County Jail.

On May 10, the Sabetha PD responded to a physical altercation that took place between two juveniles in the 1000 block of Main Street. The case remains under investigation, and charges may be pending.