Sabetha PTO

Submitted by Sabetha PTO

The Sabetha PTO met at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Sabetha Elementary School library. Present were President Lori Menold, Vice President Amber Deters, Secretary Kara Tramp, Treasurer Wanda Menold, Jeanelle Plattner, Mary Herrmann and SES teacher representative Lorinda Strahm.

Minutes from the March meeting were approved. W. Menold presented the Treasurer’s report, and K. Tramp read a thank you from Blake Plattner for the PTO scholarship.

Sabetha PTO Classroom Enhancement Program

Deters gave an update on the progress of the Classroom Enhancement Program. To open the fiscal sponsorship fund with the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation, Sabetha PTO needs to submit an initial check of $1,000. It was decided to close the savings account, which has $1,023 in it currently. That money will be directed to the GSCF for the start-up fund. Deters noted that volunteers had come forth to serve on the CEP Selection Committee, which will consider funding requests during the 2017-18 school year. Selection Committee members consist will include the following: representing Sabetha High School, Shelly Schmelzle and Gina Frazee; representing Sabetha Middle School, Krista Wasinger and Mary Herrmann; representing SES, Heaven Schuette and Kara Tramp. It was decided that the PTO vice president would be the chair of this committee.

Committee Reports

Box Tops: J. Plattner reported that $580.20 was collected for the month of April. Second grade is the winner, and their ice cream party was held Wednesday, May 10. The total earned for the year was $1,539. Larke Edelman spent 12.5 hours clipping and sorting this month, and we are so thankful for our high school volunteers! Jeanelle Plattner has headed up this committee for several years. Beginning next year, Crystal Wedel has volunteered to head up this committee for PTO.

Best Choice Labels: Discussion was had about how to encourage collection of Best Choice labels.

Landscape Maintenance: Discussion was had about possibly skipping the fall herbicide. We are going to try this and see how it looks. It would save approximately $800.

Scholarship: Two scholarships were awarded. Lauren Herbster and Blake Plattner each received a $650 scholarship.

School Supplies: Forms will be going home with students the second week of May. Patti Pierson started this program, and Robyn Scoby took it over three years ago. We are proud of this program and how it supports our parents, our teachers and our Sabetha businesses! Miranda Livengood has volunteered to head up school supplies starting in the fall.

Teacher Appreciation Week/Para/ISS Appreciation: Mary Herrmann and Hannah Dettwyler were in charge of this week for our teachers and staff. Teachers received coffee and rolls on Tuesday, and then Thursday had a pulled pork and spinach salad catered meal by Buzz Cafe.

Audit

Bylaws state that an official audit takes place when a new treasurer takes over. Martha Montgomery will complete the audit before June 16.

A big thank you to our outgoing President Lori Menold and outgoing Treasurer Wanda Menold. You have done an outstanding job and have each served our Sabetha PTO well over your terms.

Officers for 2017-18 are as follows: president, Amber Deters; vice president, Kara Tramp; secretary, Annie Deters; and treasurer, Jeanelle Plattner.

There will be no regular June meeting. Instead, the officers will hold an officer’s meeting.