1 2 3 4 5 6 A Musical Pastiche A Musical Pastiche Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 9:00 pm Location: NorthRidge Church, 316 Lincoln St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Featuring Helen Krehbiel on piano, Sarah Scoby on piano and cello, and friends Carol Rippe, Hannah Simpson, Cale Lang and Lizzie Schuetz. Program will boast a fun medley of mostly classical numbers with some Piano Guys' hits. Free will offering to support summer music camps. Description: More details... •

28 Morrill High School Alumni Banquet Morrill High School Alumni Banquet Starts: 4:00 pm Ends: - 7:00 pm Location: Morrill Community Building

Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

More details... • • 29 First Lutheran Church Pancake Feed First Lutheran Church Pancake Feed Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 1:00 pm Location: First Lutheran Church, 311 Cedar St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome.

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Sabetha Memorial Day Services Sabetha Memorial Day Services Starts: 10:00 am Ends: - 11:00 am Location: Sabetha Cemetery

Woodlawn Memorial Day Services Woodlawn Memorial Day Services Starts: 11:15 am Ends: - 12:15 pm Location: Woodlawn Cemetery, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Brown County Commission Meeting Brown County Commission Meeting Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS

Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public.

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

DEADLINE for Sabetha Citywide Garages Sales Registration DEADLINE for Sabetha Citywide Garages Sales Registration Starts: 4:00 pm Ends: - 5:00 pm

