They don’t all gobble

Talk to a dozen turkey hunters, and you will probably get a dozen different hunting experiences. No two turkeys are alike if you ask me.

You can read all the how-to-do turkey hunting stories you want — and I have over the years — but I have yet to find a turkey that reads the same story. I don’t read any of those strategy or how-to-do stories any longer. I love to read the actual hunt stories, but what I do in the woods on a turkey hunt is decided the second my first boot hits the ground.

I figure that the best way to learn how to hunt a tom turkey is to hit the woods and learn on the fly. You will make mistakes, and you will learn from them. You will have success, and you will use that to learn also.

I really don’t know how many turkeys I have bagged over the years, but it has been quite a few. I can tell you that no two hunts were alike. In fact, I have bagged a couple of birds over the years with methods that I can assure you will not read about in any hunting how-to-do manual. I guess that is what makes turkey hunting each spring so exciting and so anticipated.

There is nothing like the sound of a turkey gobble. It is a sound that gets the blood pumping. There is nothing like the silence in the woods during turkey season when you do not hear any gobbling. That does not get the blood pumping!

I have had hunts that the tom gobbled all the way into where I was located. I have had hunts when the tom never said a word and slipped into my location and surprised me. I prefer the hunts when the tom gobbles his head off all the way into the ambush point.

A couple of weeks ago, I headed out at the crack of dawn. Usually I don’t go out that early any more. I prefer to go out later in the morning in hopes of catching the toms looking for love after the hens they have been courting since sun-up have headed off to sit on nests. The toms are a little easier to call in because they are on the prowl and I don’t have to get up that early! It is a win-win situation.

For some reason, I thought I would head out really early and see what was going on in the woods. As soon as I walked into my location and got the blind set up, I heard the first gobble. It was just getting light enough to see. I heard the first gobble about a quarter of a mile from me. Then I heard a second gobble from a bird that was over half a mile away. I let a couple of yelps go from my box call and then I sat down on my bucket and waited. Both birds gobbled about three times and then they clammed up.

Every half an hour I let loose with some yelps on the box call. No reply. At 9:45 a.m., I heard the bird that was a quarter of a mile away gobble. I immediately yelped back at him. That was the last sound I heard from him. At 9:57 a.m., I turned my head to the right to look out the side window of the blind and there he was in full strut 15 yards away. I slowly moved back from the window. My heart rate just doubled!

I slowly pulled the shotgun up as I leaned back from the window and waited for him to pass by the opening. As he passed the opening in full strut, I let him have it with a 3-1/2 inch Hevi-Shot number six load. At the shot, I fell backwards off the bucket because I was leaning so far back. I hopped back up to see the turkey in a heap just ten yards from the blind.

That bird snuck into my set-up without saying a word. He knew exactly where the yelping I was doing was coming from, and he did not need to hear any more. I guess if he did not need to hear anymore, he must have felt like he did not need to announce his approach or arrival. I have had more turkeys come into my set-ups quietly than I have had gobbling. I guess that is what keeps me on my toes when I hit the woods.

There is still a lot of time to get out and bag a gobbler before the season ends on May 31. Gobbling or not, get out there and experience the thrill of hunting a gobbler.