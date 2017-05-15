breaking news New

Brown County Sheriff 5.15.2017

On May 9, based on a traffic stop, Joseph Taisipic, 48, of Horton was arrested on charges of illegal registration, no proof of insurance, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, and he also had a $1,000 Shawnee County failure to appear warrant.

On May 9, based on a traffic stop, Donald Lee, 30, of Horton was arrested on a charge of driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked and a $5,000 Brown County failure to appear warrant.

On May 12, William Schaefer, 33, of Powhattan was arrested on charges of burglary and felony theft.

