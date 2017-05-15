Dennis Teske

Dennis Gene Teske, 74, of Sabetha, died Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Sabetha Community Hospital.

He was born April 29, 1943, in Topeka, the son of Arnold and Lenora Honig Teske. He graduated from Onaga High School in 1961 and from Pittsburg State University in 1965.

Dennis worked for the Van Doren, Hazard and Stallings Architecture Firm, and later for the Joe Weekly Architecture Firm, both in Topeka. He married Joyce Jepson on May 2, 1970, in Topeka. In 1973, Dennis and Joyce moved to Onaga where they farmed and raised livestock until 2000.

He was a founding member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Onaga, a member of the Farmer’s Coop Association in Manhattan, serving as president and secretary-treasurer from 1987 to 2002, a board member of the Production Credit Association, Pottawatomie County Farm Bureau, serving as president from 1975 to 1981, Rural Fire District No. 3 for 17 years, Young Farmers at Onaga and the Onaga Jaycees.

Dennis was preceded in death by a son, David Gene Teske, who died Jan. 16, 2014; and two sisters, Myra Teske and Alice Teske.

He is survived by his wife of the home; son Kirk Teske of Sabetha; two daughters, Sherri (Charles) Magnett of Omaha, Neb., and Melody (Daniel) Craig of Sabetha; sister, Jolene (Lorenzo) Cervantes of Kansas City, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Jamie (Steve) Faris, Searria Leprich, Chase (Alex) Magnett, Page Magnett, Nathaniel Teske, Kaine Teske, Kiley Teske, Malorie Lierz and Rebecca Craig; and six great-grandchildren, Aryanna and Lucas Petty, Mirabelle and Gwenevyre Faris, and Arya and Josie Leprich.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the New Hope Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Onaga Cemetery. Dennis will lie in state Tuesday, May 16, at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga, where family and friends will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to New Hope Lutheran Church or the Onaga Fire Department, and may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga, 66521. Online condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

The Sabetha Herald 5/17/2017