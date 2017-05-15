Flea Market to feature 300 vendors

Three hundred vendors are expected at the annual Spring Flea Market in Brownville, Neb. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 27, 28 and 29.

Vendors will come from southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri, as well as South Dakota, Colorado and Oklahoma.

This event is sponsored by the Brownville Historical Society and benefits the maintenance and preservation of the BHS museums. Kelli Anderson is the leader of the Market and receives support from family and BHS board members and friends. New BHS merchandise will be for sale this spring.

The Preserving Our Past/Protecting Our Future preservation of the Wheel Museum will also have flea market items for sale each day. Elaine Knapp is overseeing the new merchandising sales, and Pat Chitwood the Wheel Museum.