Local students named Governor’s Scholar

At the invitation of Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, Eric Renyer of Sabetha High School, and Dakota McQueen of Wetmore High School, were selected to attend the 34th annual Governor’s Scholars Award Program on May 7 in Topeka.

The recognition ceremony honors the top academic 1 percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.

“These high school seniors have shown dedication in their studies and a commitment to learning. They’ve earned this honor, and I want to congratulate them on this achievement,” Governor Brownback said. “We also should recognize their families, teachers and mentors for helping these outstanding students achieve their academic goals.”

This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. It is funded by donations from private sector businesses in Kansas.