Minister Speaks: We are all sinners

“For all have sinned and come short of the Glory of God” (Romans 3:23)…” For the wages of sin is death, but the Gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ” (Romans 6:23). What precious and reassuring words, and yet, what a solemn and humble reminder… we are all sinners.

It is easy to forget that fact in our very busy lives. We jump on the “interstate of life” and forget about the twists, the turns, the pot-holes, the wrong turns, the wrecks we have experienced. Not matter how straight we think our path is, we all do and will experience these thing; not to mention listening to the wrong directions, even when we trust our so-called “GPS,” that voice that tells us to make this or that turn. Many times, we do this and find ourselves heading in a direction we had not intended, or perhaps totally lost.

You may be thinking, “Well I’m a good person, a good Christian.” If so, you are sadly deceiving yourself. Jesus Christ, is our “plumb line.” It is by Him we are to measure ourselves. We each fall far from the Divine, Holy and Perfect Mark. We are blessed when we discover this in our hearts, for in this we realize the Great Gift of God, His only begotten Son. (John 3:16) “Thanks be to God for His unspeakable [for which there are no human words] Gift.” (2 Corinthians 9:15)

It is very important in our walk of life, as Christians (which means a follower of Christ) to remember – we are no different than and certainly no better than any other person in the world. Each of us is a sinner; man, woman… Caucasian, African, Native American… American, Mexican, Irish, Asian, Iranian.

We are only blameless in the sight of God the Father, when seen by Him, through Jesus Christ (Colossians 1:22). There is nothing we could ever do to be “good enough;” it is only in and through Jesus Christ and what He did upon the Cross that our sins can be forgiven.

He took our place and suffered, not only physical and emotional agony, but spiritual agony, in so much that He cried out from the Cross, “My God, My God, Why hast Thou forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46) And in the midst of such great agony, He also said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

If He, who was God in human flesh (Emmanuel, which means “God with us” Matthew 1:23), who never sinned, yet took on the punishment of all the sin of the world, past, present, and still to come, could ask God to forgive the very ones who caused His pain, then surely we can do the same for those who offend us, those who wound us, who mock and spit upon us.

Forgiveness never means what happened is okay or that it didn’t or still doesn’t hurt deeply. It is a gift to ourselves. Holding a grudge, remaining bitter, angry, or worse — seeking revenge — serves no purpose except to destroy our joy, our inner peace, our inner beauty – the Reflection of Jesus Christ. “So God created mankind in His own Image, in the Image of God He created them; male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27)

If we do not forgive, we tarnish the Image of God, the reflection of Jesus. To me, that is a very grave offense, much worse than anything another person could do to me.

We are to model our lives after Christ. In order to do that, we must read about Him in the Gospels, the “Good News” (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) in the New Testament. We are not to model our lives after a Biblical character that we like, or a denomination, or a political party, or another person. We are to model our lives after God in Human Flesh. Jesus said, “If you have seen Me, you have seen the Father.” (John 14:9)

Living in the Image of Jesus is transforming! No longer is life about our feelings, our wants, our perceptions. It is a greater purpose, which gives to us the “Abundant Life” of which Jesus spoke. (John 10:10) Sorrow becomes joy; challenges, opportunities; purpose, far greater than getting more or having more! It becomes about growing closer to Him, loving Him more intimately, reflecting Him to those with whom our lives intersect.

Suddenly we become excited about each experience as we anticipate how God will use this to share His Love with other! Life becomes one Grand Expectation!

About Cheryl: My name is Cheryl (Steele) Mishler. I am an ordained minister in the Church of the Brethren. I was licensed into ministry in 2005 by Western Plains District Church of the Brethren (Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico and Nebraska). It was while serving on the District Board of Administration I was called into ministry. My husband, David, and I took much time to discern this calling; it was not a career choice, but something God had called me to. At the time of my licensing, I entered into six years of study and preparation for ordination though Bethany Theological Seminary, which is the Church of the Brethren seminary in Richmond, Ind. This is the same seminary my great grandfather, Thomas Oxley, attended when it was located in Chicago, Ill., and my third cousin, Leah Oxley Harness, when it was in Oakland. Three weeks of my study was spent at our church seminary in Campinas, Brazil. I completed this and was ordained in 2011. I currently serve as the Area Minister for Churches of the Brethren in Abilene, Topeka, and Washington, Lincoln and Carleton, Nebraska. I have served as minister for the Washington Church of the Brethren, Buckeye Church of the Brethren in Abilene and as associate pastor for the Rochester Community Church of the Brethren in Topeka. I was called to serve my home church in Sabetha, at Second and Main Streets, in 2011.