Nemaha County District Court 5.12.2017

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

State of Kansas vs. Japin Scales of Kearney, Neb., case dismissed.

State of Kansas vs. James McKenney of Sabetha, probation revoked, sentenced to 13 months with the Department of Corrections.

State of Kansas vs. William Dale Ackerman of Goff, probation violation determined, probation extended 12 months, same conditions.

State of Kansas vs. April Feighner of Falls City, Neb., plead no contest to count 2 possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor; found guilty, count 1 possession of methamphetamine, dismissed. Sentenced to six months in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended to 11 months supervised probation, and ordered to pay $563 in court costs, fines and fees, and an amount of attorney’s fees to be determined.

TRAFFIC

Donald Leach of Hiawatha, speeding 68/55, $171 fines and fees.

Amy Dieter of Centralia, speeding 80/55, $258 fines and fees.

Adrian Ramirez of Hiawatha, speeding 71/55, $189 fines and fees.

Chelsea Yocum of Bern, expired tag, $108 fines and fees.

Sadie Chapin of Horton, speeding 69/55, $177 fines and fees.

John Howard of Seneca, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Sarah Kramer of Centralia, speeding 70/55, $183 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Lucas Gudenkauf of Marysville, pass in a marked No Passing Zone, $218 fines, fees and costs.

Jayden Grier of Easton, Mo., speeding 97/65, $533 fines, fees and costs.