Nemaha County Sheriff 5.15.2017

ARRESTS

Curtis L. Simon, 37, of Horton was arrested by the Sabetha PD on May 12 on a Sabetha municipal warrant for failure to appear. Simon was released on May 12 on $300 own recognizance bond with a court date of 4 p.m. May 18.

Eric Brock was released on May 12 on OR with a court date of 10 a.m. on June 29.

ACCIDENTS

At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Kathleen A. Nolte, 59, of Seneca was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36, 1/4 mile east of 30th Road in Marshall County, when she struck a deer. She was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

At noon Saturday, May 13, Kenneth L. Clinton, 50, of Humboldt, Neb., was traveling northbound on P Road, 1/4 mile north of 232nd Road, when he left the roadway and slid into the ditch. He was driving a 1984 Honda motorcycle. Clinton was transported to the Sabetha Community Hospital by ambulance. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

At 2:50 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Gavin N. Duryea, 15, of Seneca was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 63, 0.4 mile south of 72nd Road when he overcorrected, went into the gravel on the west side of the road, then left the east side of the roadway striking an embankment and rolling over. He was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. He was driving a 2007 Ford pickup. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On Thursday, May 11, the NMSO took a report of burglary and criminal damage to property at 1796 U.S. Highway 36 in Sabetha. Sometime between 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, an unknown person forced entry to the garage causing approximately $350 damage.