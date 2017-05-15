Reminder to report 2017 spring-seeded crops

Submitted by Rob Larkin

The Nemaha County FSA Office is taking appointments for reporting 2017 Spring-Seeded Crops. The deadline for producers to timely report 2017 spring-seeded crops is Saturday, July 15.

Producers who have reported their acreage to the FSA Office or to crop insurance by the July 15 deadline will be considered to have reported their acreage timely, and no late-file fees will be accessed. However, producers are still required to sign acreage reports at both crop insurance and at the FSA Office.

Acreage reports are required for most FSA programs. All cropland must be reported for participation in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs. Grazing land and other forage crops, not on cropland, need to be reported for Livestock Forage Program and Non-insured Assistance Program benefits. Conservation Reserve Program acres need to be certified to receive annual rental payments.

Since FSA’s Common Land Unit (FSA Maps) will be used for acreage reporting at both crop insurance and FSA, the Nemaha County FSA Office is working on improving the accuracy of the maps and acres used for acreage reporting. Producers are encouraged to review the maps closely and report any changes needed to the Nemaha County FSA Office.

The Farm Service Agency will also be able to take acreage reports on perennial crops for the 2018 crop year. Producers will have the option to certify perennial crops and have them roll over for future years. This option limits visits producers need to make to FSA to complete an acreage report, but for producers who change the “intended use” of the crops this option could jeopardize eligibility for certain programs if a change in “intended use” is not timely reported.

If you have finished planting your 2017 spring-seeded crops, please contact the Nemaha County FSA office as soon as possible for an appointment to report your acres. The phone number for the Nemaha County USDA service center is 785-336-2164.