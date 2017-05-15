Sabetha graduate receives Burger Scholarship

Submitted by Tory Jost

Sabetha High School graduate Lauren Herbster was recently designated by the Nemaha County STEP Foundation as the recipient of the Harry C.M. Burger Nemaha County Scholarship.

Because Burger felt very strongly about ensuring America’s future through the education of its young people, he endowed this scholarship through the STEP Foundation, to be awarded to a graduating senior each year from Nemaha County who enrolls at Kansas State University. The scholarship is in the amount of $650 and is renewable for four years.

Herbster is a 2017 graduate of Sabetha High School and is the daughter of Dave and Connie Herbster. She will attend KSU, where she plans on majoring in life science with a pre-medicine focus. Upon completion of her bachelor’s degree, Herbster aspires to continue her education and become a family physician in a rural Kansas community.

During high school, Herbster was a Certified Nurse Assistant for disabled adults and a personal caregiver for an MS patient. She was an active student of SHS, serving as co-president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, secretary of the National Honor Society and Student Council finance committee chair. She has also participated in her community through the Mobile Food Pantry, her church youth group, and as Bible study youth leader.