Students earn awards at Big 7 League Art Contest
Submitted by Connie Herbster SHS Art Instructor
Holton hosted the Big 7 League Art Show on Thursday, May 11. Eight league schools attended the contest.
This year’s show was judged by John Sebelius and Brad LeDuc. Sebelius has been a drawing and design instructor at Washburn University. LeDuc is an art educator with 16 years of experience. He currently is a high school art teacher at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka.
There were nearly 400 artworks competing for recognition. Sabetha High School art students did exceedingly well, with 45 of their 60 entries receiving awards.
Senior Grace Kuenzi received one of the two Best of Show awards for her mixed media artwork.
Best of Show
Grace Kuenzi mixed media
Artistic Excellence
Laura Edelman: charcoal and acrylic
Shayna Strahm: pencil, watercolor and colored pencil
Hannah Whittaker: pencil
Kirsten Wenger: acrylic, watercolor and pencil
Hannah Simpson: watercolor
Grace Kuenzi: mixed
Jessica Stallbaumer: acrylic
Kelcie Swogger: sculpture
RheaEtta Laipple: pencil
Artistic Merit
Grace Kuenzi: mixed painting, mixed drawing and charcoal
Shayna Strahm: acrylic
Cassidy Holthaus: acrylic and oil pastel
Logan Burger: colored pencil
Madisen Cochran: string art
RheaEtta Laipple: mixed
Honorable Mention
Laura Edelman: 3D misc, watercolor and pencil
Cheyan Rokey: pencil
Kelcie Swogger: watercolor, acrylic, print, oil paint and pencil
Hannah Simpson: pencil
Megan Meyer: pencil and acrylic
Logan Burger: acrylic and acrylic
Karlie Spielman: acrylic
Hannah Enneking: string art
Cullen Bergman: mixed and pencil
Olivia Meyer: string art
Gracie Robinson: pencil
Cassidy Holthaus: sculpture and mixed media
