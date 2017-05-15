Students earn awards at Big 7 League Art Contest

Submitted by Connie Herbster SHS Art Instructor

Holton hosted the Big 7 League Art Show on Thursday, May 11. Eight league schools attended the contest.

This year’s show was judged by John Sebelius and Brad LeDuc. Sebelius has been a drawing and design instructor at Washburn University. LeDuc is an art educator with 16 years of experience. He currently is a high school art teacher at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka.

There were nearly 400 artworks competing for recognition. Sabetha High School art students did exceedingly well, with 45 of their 60 entries receiving awards.

Senior Grace Kuenzi received one of the two Best of Show awards for her mixed media artwork.

Best of Show

Grace Kuenzi mixed media

Artistic Excellence

Laura Edelman: charcoal and acrylic

Shayna Strahm: pencil, watercolor and colored pencil

Hannah Whittaker: pencil

Kirsten Wenger: acrylic, watercolor and pencil

Hannah Simpson: watercolor

Grace Kuenzi: mixed

Jessica Stallbaumer: acrylic

Kelcie Swogger: sculpture

RheaEtta Laipple: pencil

Artistic Merit

Grace Kuenzi: mixed painting, mixed drawing and charcoal

Shayna Strahm: acrylic

Cassidy Holthaus: acrylic and oil pastel

Logan Burger: colored pencil

Madisen Cochran: string art

RheaEtta Laipple: mixed

Honorable Mention

Laura Edelman: 3D misc, watercolor and pencil

Cheyan Rokey: pencil

Kelcie Swogger: watercolor, acrylic, print, oil paint and pencil

Hannah Simpson: pencil

Megan Meyer: pencil and acrylic

Logan Burger: acrylic and acrylic

Karlie Spielman: acrylic

Hannah Enneking: string art

Cullen Bergman: mixed and pencil

Olivia Meyer: string art

Gracie Robinson: pencil

Cassidy Holthaus: sculpture and mixed media