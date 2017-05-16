breaking news New

Bluejays claim Regional Championship

The Sabetha High School golf team smiles for a photo after placing first in the Regional Golf Meet on Monday, May 15, in Sabetha. Pictured are (L-R) Jesse Burger, Reese Lierz, Coach Scott Burger (laying in front), Brendan Rokey, Noah Garber, Garrett Scott and David Pierson.

The Sabetha golf team will head to the State Tournament next week after they claimed the 3A Regional Championship title on Monday, May 15.

Head Coach Scott Burger said the team plays smart and work well as a team.

“This group is mentally tough, and they are smart golfers. They don’t put themselves in a position to get a high score,” he said. “They get along with each other and just enjoy playing golf.”

With a team score of 326, the Bluejays topped second-place Nemaha Central by 55 strokes. Other teams’ placings and scores were as follows: Hiawatha, third, 433; Maur Hill-Mount Academy, fourth, 438; and Marysville, fifth, 449.

The Bluejays medaled all six golfers and also had the top three finishers.

Sophomore Jesse Burger led the Jays and placed first overall. He was followed by freshman David Pierson in second, senior Reese Lierz in third, junior Garrett Scott in fifth, senior Brendan Rokey in sixth and senior Noah Garber in eighth.

With the first place finish, Sabetha is starting to prepare for the State Tournament, which will be held Monday, May 22, in Independence.

“The team is excited about State and hope they can continue to play well,” Coach Burger said.

Senior Brendan Rokey watches his ball after hitting it down the fairway during the Regional Golf Meet on Monday, May 15, in Sabetha.
Freshman David Pierson putts his ball toward the hole during the Regional Golf Meet on Monday, May 15, in Sabetha.
Senior Noah Garber prepares to drive his ball down the fairway during the Regional Golf Meet on Monday, May 15, in Sabetha.
Senior Reese Lierz putts his ball toward the hole during the Regional Golf Meet on Monday, May 15, in Sabetha.
Sophomore Jesse Burger drives his ball toward the green during the Regional Golf Meet on Monday, May 15, in Sabetha.
Junior Garrett Scott chips his ball out of some trees during the Regional Golf Meet on Monday, May 15, in Sabetha.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1-

Jesse Burger

79

2-

David Pierson

80

3-

Reese Lierz

83

5-

Garrett Scott

84

6-

Brendan Rokey

87

8-

Noah Garber

96

4-MAN VARSITY TEAM RESULTS

1-

Sabetha

326

2-

Nemaha Central

381

3-

Hiawatha

433

4-

MH-MA

438

5-

Marysville

449

