Bluejays claim Regional Championship

The Sabetha golf team will head to the State Tournament next week after they claimed the 3A Regional Championship title on Monday, May 15.

Head Coach Scott Burger said the team plays smart and work well as a team.

“This group is mentally tough, and they are smart golfers. They don’t put themselves in a position to get a high score,” he said. “They get along with each other and just enjoy playing golf.”

With a team score of 326, the Bluejays topped second-place Nemaha Central by 55 strokes. Other teams’ placings and scores were as follows: Hiawatha, third, 433; Maur Hill-Mount Academy, fourth, 438; and Marysville, fifth, 449.

The Bluejays medaled all six golfers and also had the top three finishers.

Sophomore Jesse Burger led the Jays and placed first overall. He was followed by freshman David Pierson in second, senior Reese Lierz in third, junior Garrett Scott in fifth, senior Brendan Rokey in sixth and senior Noah Garber in eighth.

With the first place finish, Sabetha is starting to prepare for the State Tournament, which will be held Monday, May 22, in Independence.

“The team is excited about State and hope they can continue to play well,” Coach Burger said.