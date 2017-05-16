Jay track teams continue to record season bests

The Sabetha High School track and field team headed to Holton for the Big 7 League Track and Field meet Thursday, May 11. The boys’ team came away with third place with 101.33 points. The girls’ team finished fourth with 68.5 points.

“After looking over all the results from the meet, nearly all of our kids performed at or above their season or career best,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “We feel, for the most part, they competed about as well as they could.”

Boys

For the boys, the 4×800-meter relay team of senior Keegan Cox, freshman Micah Romines and sophomores Braeden Cox and Henry Glynn took first and recorded their best time of the season.

Senior Eric Renyer took top honors in the discus and shot put competitions – recording his best throw of the season in discus.

Three individuals took second in their events – senior Christian Meyer in the pole vault, K. Cox in the 3200-meter run and B. Cox in the high jump.

Also recording season bests and placing in their events were B. Cox in the 800-meter run and the 4×400-meter relay team of Romines, B. Cox, sophomore Mason Engelken and senior Jamel Bishop.

Girls

Though the Lady Bluejays did not have any first-place finishes, several recorded season bests in their events.

Sophomore Megan Meyer took second in the high jump and recorded her best jump of the season. Freshman Kinley Schuette recorded her best time in the 300-meter hurdles, earning her second place.

Also recording a season best and placing second was the 4×400-meter relay team of sophomores Hunter Lowdermilk and Skylar McAfee and freshmen Morgan Schuette and Mariah Russell.

Other Lady Jays taking second in their events were Lowdermilk in the 400-meter dash and the 4×100-meter relay team of Enneking, K. Schuette, M. Schuette and sophomore Abby Hinton.

Those placing in the top six and recording season bests were McAfee in the 800-meter relay and the 4×800-meter relay team of McAfee, Russell, Enneking and freshman Hannah Wertenberger.

The Jay track teams compete at the regional track and field meet at Silver Lake on Friday, May 19. The top four in each event at regionals will advance to the State Track and Field Championships at Wichita on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27.

Big 7 @ Holton 5.11.2017 100 METER DASH 3- Abby Hinton :13.43 400 METER DASH 2- Hunter Lowdermilk :63.72 6- Emily Strathman :69.75 800 METER RUN 4- Skylar McAfee 2:32.31 100 METER HURDLES 5- Kinley Schuette :18.18 300 METER HURDLES 2- Kinley Schuette :51.61 4×100 METER RELAY 2- Hannah Enneking, Kinley Schuette, Morgan Schuette, Abby Hinton :52.93 4×400 METER RELAY 2- Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk 4:22.75 4×800 METER RELAY 4- Hannah Wertenberger, Hannah Enneking, Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee 10:42 POLE VAULT 5- Gracie Saner (tie) 8′ HIGH JUMP 2- Megan Meyer 5’ 2” JAVELIN THROW 6- Hunter Lowdermilk 103’ 3” TEAM RESULTS 1- Jeff West 158.5 2- Nemaha Central 144.5 3- Perry Lecompton 78 4- Sabetha 68.5 5- Hiawatha 59 6- Holton 46.5 7- Royal Valley 28 8- Atchison County 17