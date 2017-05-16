Jays capture first post season victory

The Sabetha Bluejay baseball team competed in their first regional baseball game on Monday, May 15.

The Jays, hosting the Regional Tournament at Somerset Park in Sabetha, played the final game of the first round action against the Effingham Tigers and the Jays came out on top, 9-1, in a game closer than the final score indicated.

The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before junior Brayden Becker hit an inside the park home run that scored junior Blake Frey, who had doubled previously, and propelled the Jays to an eight-run inning that put the game away.

Becker also pitched five solid innings of two-hit baseball before leaving in the top of the sixth inning after surrendering a walk. Becker gave up one run on two hits, while walking six and striking out eight batters.

Frey came on in relief and allowed no hits and no walks with one strikeout to secure the win for the Jays.

The Jay offense was held to one run for the first five innings before they pounded out five hits and scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Frey, who batted twice in the sixth, knocked in three runs with a bases-loaded triple to put the finishing touches on the inning. Frey and freshman Gabe Garber led the Jays with two hits apiece, with Frey knocking in three runs and Becker knocking in two.

The Jays’ next action will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Somerset Park against the Maur Hill Ravens.