Jays win two in regular season finale

The Sabetha Bluejay baseball team picked up a couple of victories on Monday, May 8, against the Riverside Cyclones, winning the first game 24-5 and the second game 15-1. This was the last doubleheader before the Jays headed to regional action on Monday, May 15.

Game one

In the opening game, Brett Stallbaumer went to the mound for the Jays and pitched two innings, surrendering five runs on six hits with no walks and no strikeouts.

Blake Frey came on in relief and pitched two innings, striking out three batters while not giving up any runs or walks. Brayden Becker pitched the final inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Brandon Brownlee led the offensive attack for the Jays with four hits, while Frey and Seth Burdick each added three hits. Burdick and Riley Herrmann each drove in four runs in the 24-run onslaught.

Game two

In the nightcap, Joseph Gruber went to the mound for the Jays and pitched three innings of two hit baseball, surrendering only one run on one walk with two strikeouts.

Trevor Kramer came out of the bullpen and pitched one inning of scoreless baseball, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out one. Braden Argabright pitched the final inning of the game, struck out one batter and gave up no runs or hits.

The Jays were led by Frey with four hits, and Gruber and Becker with three hits apiece. Becker drove in four runs, and Frey drove in three for the Jays.