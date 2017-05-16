Lady Jays end season with 5-16 record

The Lady Jay softball team finished their inaugural season on Monday, May 15, after falling to Nemaha Central 3-9 in the regional tournament in Marysville.

Sabetha struggled on offense and defense in the first inning. Sophomore pitcher Lexie Phillips started pitching for the Bluejays and struggled to throw strikes. She allowed five runs on one hit and walked five batters before being relieved by freshman pitcher Rachel Kramer. Kramer pitched the remainder of the game, allowing four runs on four hits and walking six batters.

Senior Karlie Spielman and freshman Maggi Hughes led the Bluejays offensively by tallying two hits apiece.

Spielman collected two doubles, while Hughes managed a triple and one base hit. Senior Savanna Metzger, sophomore Trista Argabright and sophomore Hillary Krebs also tallied one hit apiece.

Even though the Bluejays managed seven hits throughout the game, Nemaha Central would win 9-3 and advance in the regional tournament. The Lady Jays finished their season, 5-16.

Head Coach Lauren Massey said that, despite the loss, she is proud of the team and their performance this season.