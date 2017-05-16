Main issues are school finance, budget

The main issues to address during the veto session are school finance and the budget, unfortunately they have yet to be resolved. So far, the composition of each has been slow and any bills before the respective committees have been met with concerns from both parties. According to the Legislative Research Department, actual receipts of estimated revenue have slightly exceeded the initial projections and are running ahead of last year’s actual revenue numbers.

Since the court ruling of Gannon v. State, the Legislature has faced concerns regarding adequacy levels in public schools across Kansas. In order to improve adequacy, funds must be directed toward the 25 percent of students not meeting educational goals. So far, the Senate Committee on Education Finance has yet to produce a bill for the Senate to discuss, amend or debate. They may be waiting for a tax plan before presenting a proposal?

National Day of Prayer

On Thursday, May 4, we celebrated National Day of Prayer in the Capitol. Many Senators participated in a mid-day prayer service to extend prayers for legislators, staff, families, servicemen and women, teachers, law enforcement, doctors and nurses, children and for the general well-being of our state.

National Police Week

In the first week of the veto session, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed SB 112. This bill, named “The Law Enforcement Protection Act” is a bill that strengthens protection for police officers and creates tougher sentences for individuals convicted of hate crimes toward police officers.

This is a piece of legislation that shows collective appreciation and respect for our law enforcement officials. This bill passed both chambers with large bipartisan support, and many Senators attended the bill’s signing ceremony in Governor Sam Brownback’s office on Friday, May 5.

There was also a large memorial service hosted on the Capitol Building North Lawn with many visitors and legislators in attendance. It was a very touching ceremony demonstrating respect and remembrance for our fallen officers. I shared several pictures on my Facebook page and encourage you to check them out and “like” my page.

Contact

Please note that even though the legislature will be here for an extended session, staff has been let go for the session. Should you need to contact your legislator, please call the Legislative Hotline, which is available to record your concerns at 1-800-432-3924.

I hope you have enjoyed this edition of the Pyle File. If you would like to view the legislation signed by the governor this year, please visit www.governor.ks.gov To track or research specific legislation, please find www.kslegislature.org at your disposal.

Thank you for giving me the privilege of serving you in Topeka. Please feel free to contact my office on these or any other issues. You can reach me at: State Capitol, Rm 234-E, Topeka, KS 66612; 785-296-7379; or dennis.pyle@ks.senate.gov.