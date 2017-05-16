‘Rock the Ridge’ could bring thousands to Sabetha

Sabetha will play host to its first ever Christian music festival this summer — an event that organizers think could bring thousands to town. “Rock the Ridge” is planned for Saturday, July 8.

Planning is well underway for the large-scale Christian music festival to be held at the outdoor grounds of NorthRidge Church in Sabetha. The event will feature six Christian music bands and artists — Building 429, Colton Dixon, Finding Favour, Jamison Strain, Adelaide and Kerwood.

“The response so far has been incredible, with inquiries and interest from as far away as Topeka, Omaha and Kansas City,” said Brad Lippert, event coordinator. “This could quickly become the largest outdoor Christian music festival in Kansas.”

In addition to music, attendees will have access to festival food, drinks and treats from area food trucks and vendors. Other entertainment will include bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses and other inflatables, offered free for children of all ages.

General admission ticket are $10 for ages 10 and older, and available at the event. Children under 10 are free. Tickets are unlimited, unless severe weather makes it necessary to move the event inside NorthRidge Church. Also available are VIP packages, premium seats, and premium parking passes.

“We are trying to make this a fun and affordable event for the entire family,” Lippert said. “Kids can enjoy the variety of inflatables, and the whole family can relax in lawn chairs and enjoy some great music.”

View www.RocktheRidge.net for more information.