Sabethans ‘bubbling’ with anticipation

Installation of the final water feature — a “wet bubble” — has been completed, and the Sabetha Aquatic Center remains on schedule for a May 27 opening.

While two slides have been catching the eyes of those who drive by the under-construction Sabetha Aquatic Center for awhile now, the most recent addition is a brightly colored “wet bubble” water feature.

The finish line is in sight for crews who have been working on the Aquatic Center since August 2016.

According to Bill Shroyer, assistant city administrator, all water features have been installed.

Construction crews are in the final stages, installing outdoor shade awnings and completing construction on the concessions building, Shroyer said.

Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Haverkamp says landscaping is also nearing completion.

“All the plants have been installed,” Haverkamp said. “They will be installing the irrigation system as well, probably this week as long as the weather cooperates.”

Once the irrigation system is in place, Haverkamp said, sod will be installed.

Finally, Shroyer said, fencing will be installed around the entire Aquatic Center.

Once the fencing is installed, he said, the pools will be filled with water for the final testing stages. He expects that to take place later this week.

The Aquatic Center is set to open at noon Saturday, May 27. The Sabetha Aquatic Center will be open weekdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; and weekends and holidays from noon to 8 p.m.

The new Aquatic Center features a zero-entry pool area with activities for small children, connecting at the deepest end to the other three areas — a three-foot water activity area that includes a 31-inch wet bubble, a current pool with moving current channel, and six-lane lap pool with low and high diving boards, family slide and open body slide. The entire center will have heated water.

BACKGROUND

In late 2015, a Pool Committee was formed to expedite the design process of a new pool facility. An aging pool originally built in 1979 had increasing maintenance issues, which prompted the city to start the process.

In the special election held Jan. 5, 2016, 77 percent of the 524 ballots cast were in favor of the retail sales tax increase.

The increase went into effect on April 1, 2016.