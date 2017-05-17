Brown County Commission 5.15.2017

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, May 15, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold introduced Lisa Gaskell as a new employee to the Treasurer’s office.

KANZA Director David Elsbury requested the commission to support a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness month in Brown County. The commissioners decided to declare May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Brown County.

Relay for Life Coordinator Michelle Moreno updated the commission on the Relay for Life. Moreno requested use of the Courthouse and Courthouse Square from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 9.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, District 1 Road Foreman Herb Roland, and the job applicant present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The commission decided to offer the District 1 Road Crewman position to Nicholas Siebenmorgen.

Department Reports

Brown County Undersheriff Randy Linck reported there are 28 inmates – 22 males and six females – in the County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The May 10, 2017, payroll was approved as follows: General, $61,334.07; Road and Bridge, $10,700.44; Election, $1,207.95; Technology, $528.75; Appraiser, $6,944.08; Noxious Weed, $2,139.69; Diversion, $0; ACC, $6,299.04; JJA Core, $6,687.46; ACE Fund, $94.52; Services for Elderly, $2,512.50; Solid Waste, $2,412.04; Special MVT, $2,680.02; Employee Benefit FICA, $6,745.14; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $7,370.97. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $118.86 and Insurance of $1,385.55 were taken out, the total was $116,152.26.

Community Corrections Director Venice Sloan requested signatures from the commission for a grant application.

The commissioners approved the May 8 regular meeting minutes.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, May 22. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.