Club News: Sabetha Community Hospital Guild

Submitted by Kathie Tramp

The Sabetha Community Hospital Guild met on Monday, May 15, with 23 ladies present. A delicious lunch was served, as President Teresa Deckinger opened the meeting. She introduced our guest speaker, David Elsbury, who is the director of Kanza.

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and Elsbury shared several interesting facts about mental health and also what Kanza is able to do to help folks with mental health issues. He told us that Kanza currently serves about 200 children and 120 adults per year in Brown, Doniphan, Jackson and Nemaha counties.

Some of the facts he shared with us include: one in 20 adults have some form of mental health issues; only 42 percent will seek help with their problems; and suicide is the second leading cause of death in teenagers. It was a very informative message.

After the minutes and treasurer’s report were given, Lyla Edelman informed us that the next blood drive will be held in Sabetha on Tuesday, June 6.

We decided to donate $500 for a Hole in One for the golf tournament being sponsored by the hospital on Friday, June 2.

Lora Key, CEO of Sabetha Community Hospital, spoke with us briefly about some things happening at the hospital and updated us on legislative action that will affect the hospital.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, June 19. We will be working on the baskets that we will raffle off at Old Time Saturday Night in August.