Look out for children left in vehicles

I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of looking out for children left in vehicles. Over the weekend, we are supposed to have higher temperatures, so please keep the following in mind not only now, but at all times as children have perished in vehicles even when the outside temperature has been around 60 degrees. When in doubt, call law enforcement at once.

By statistic, a child dies from heatstroke about once every 10 days from being left unattended in a hot vehicle. Heatstroke is the number one leading cause of non-crash vehicle fatalities for children under the age of 15. These types of child deaths are 100 percent preventable.

A child’s body absorbs more heat on a hot day than an adult. Just because we do not feel the effects of the heat, it doesn’t mean the children are okay. High body temperature can cause a child permanent injury or even death. Ten minutes is all the time it takes for a car to reach deadly temperatures. Heatstroke can occur in temperatures as low as 57 degrees. Remember to never leave your child alone in a vehicle – even for short periods of time.

From 1998-2014, 636 children died due to heatstroke. In 53 percent of child death heatstroke cases, the child was “forgotten” by caregivers; in 29 percent of child heatstroke cases, the kids got in the vehicles on their own. Seventeen percent of children were intentionally left in the vehicles by an adult.

Signs of heatstroke include: red, hot and moist or dry skin; no sweating; a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; being grouchy or acting strangely.

We are asking for public assistance in helping to prevent these types of tragedies from happening. Be aware when in parking lots, garages, anywhere vehicles may be parked, for any small children left unattended in vehicles. Notify law enforcement at once and try to stay with the vehicle until help arrives.

With the higher summer temperatures, we are also reminding everyone in addition to keeping an eye out for children at risk, the elderly and those with medical issues need proper care also. If you have an elderly neighbor or relative, check on them often during days with high temperatures, make sure the have fans, air conditioning, etc., that is needed to keep them comfortable.

Regular fluid intake is a must. Stay away from alcohol and caffeine. Also, if you have pets make sure they have adequate shade and plenty of water at all times.

More information is available at www.safercar.gov/heatstroke.