Morrill City Council 5.1.17

Submitted by Linda Hill, Morrill City Clerk

The Morrill City Council met in regular session Monday, May 1. Members present were Dan Halstead, Todd Gruber, Mary Meyer, Robert Wahwasuck and Miles Ploeger. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer also was present.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

After discussion of Sabetha’s monthly minimum rates, the council decided to adopt the rates as Morrill’s. Following more discussion, the council decided to adopt the rates with amendments. Four members were in favor and one opposed.

The council decided to install the water to the new business, charging $900 tapping fee plus costs.

Notice has been sent to a landowner for his delinquent renter’s utility bill. The council decided to give the landowner opportunity to pay the bill within the allowed time and to go to small claims court if the payment is not made.

It was mentioned that the code enforcement officer has been serving notices to individuals to clean up their properties.

The council decided to pay an individual $120 for mowing the park when the city’s mower was broken down.

The clerk stated the annual audit is coming up, mentioning ideas for the 2018 budget need to be presented before June 28.

It was mentioned that the streets west of Fanning Street are to be chip and sealed this year.

It was decided Wymer can get rock for the brush dump road and alleys.