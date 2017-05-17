Nemaha County Commission 5.15.17

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans, County Clerk

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, May 15, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Representatives from Foley Industries and from Murphy Tractor came to the meeting to present bids to commissioners for the purchase of a new motor grader for the Road and Bridge Department. Commissioners reviewed the bids presented and asked questions of the representatives and of Ronnebaum. Bids were as follows: Foley Industries bid $116,816 for a Caterpillar 140MC AWD motor grader with trade in of the county’s 2012 Caterpillar motor grader; Murphy Tractor bid $113,500 for a John Deere 772GP 6WD motor grader with trade in of the county’s 2012 Caterpillar motor grader. Commissioners made no decision regarding the purchase of a new motor grader at this time.

• Further testing will be done on the Sabetha-Wetmore Road this week.

• The guys are leveling off the ground near the Community Building where some fencing was removed recently.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• He plans to hire Cole Strathman from Wetmore as summer help in the Noxious Weed Department. Strathman will start work at a rate of pay of $8 per hour.

• He would like to increase the pay for Kyle Schumaker for this summer to $10 per hour. Schumaker also serves as summer help in the Noxious Weed Department. Commissioners agreed to the pay increase for Kyle Schumaker.

Undersheriff Bob Cross advised the board that:

• The Sheriff’s Office received a quote from AHRS Construction, Inc. to install weed mat and rock in the corners of the intersections around the new jail in the amount of $4,760.

• They are currently holding 13 inmates in the jail.

• They had an altercation in the jail Saturday evening. Cross reported that they were able to handle the situation effectively with the resources available in the county’s new jail.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners asked Lippert about an invoice received for a recent autopsy performed on a Nemaha County resident.

Also at the meeting:

Chairman Burdiek signed the Cereal Malt Beverage License for the Sacred Heart Church and the Cereal Malt Beverage License for the St. Marys Church as presented.

Commissioners reviewed a quote from Fry & Associates, Inc., for the installation of a transfer station on the playground at the Nemaha County Community Building in the amount of $1,250. Commissioners approved the quote. Burdiek signed the quote as presented.

Commissioners reviewed a quote from Kansas Truck Company for the repair of the black van used in the Transportation Department in the amount of $1,100. Commissioners approved the quote as presented.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of May.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the May 8 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, May 22. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.