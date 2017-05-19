Alice Hervey

Alice B. (Bartram) Hervey, 90, of Sabetha died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home.

She was born on May 25, 1926, in Violet, Neb., to Ulysses Grant and Rena (Maguire) Bartram. She attended elementary school in the Berwick district and graduated from Sabetha High School in 1945. After graduation, she moved to Topeka, where she met her husband, George Hervey, Jr. They married in Topeka on Jan. 3, 1947.

Alice worked for the Ohse Meat Company in Topeka for 13 years. She eventually gave up employment there to be with her husband as he traveled with his job with the Veterans Hospital system. She enjoyed traveling and playing pool in women’s tournaments. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sabetha.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jim and Elmer Bartram.

Alice is survived by her husband, George Hervey, Jr.; four nieces, Eleanor (Lee) Thompson of Mulvane, Betty Anne (Lester) Niehues of Sabetha, Connie (Mark) Scarlett of Spokane, Wash., and Carmen Yost of Sabetha; three brothers-in-law, John (Roma) Hervey, Dan (Sue) Hervey, and Don (Lea Ann) Hervey; two sisters-in-law, Elain Ellenwood and Shirley (Walt) Richards; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and relatives.

She will be lying in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be made at the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home and the Sabetha First United Methodist Church, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 5/24/2017