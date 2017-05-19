Apply now for STEP grants

Submitted by Tory Jost

The STEP Foundation seeks grant applications twice yearly – with applications due by Jan. 15 and July 15.

Grants are made for charitable purposes that will enhance and improve the quality of life for the residents of Nemaha County in the following areas: cultural, health, educational, economic and recreational.

Projects may include seed grants to initiate new programs or projects, challenge or matching grants, or other projects in which a moderate amount of funding can have a significant result.

Applications are reviewed by the STEP Board of Directors, which is comprised of members of the community. The STEP Board of Directors makes final decisions regarding grants.

It is strongly suggested that the individual or individuals applying for a STEP grant be a member/members of the STEP Foundation. The dollars available each year for grant opportunities are determined by the income earned from the investment of the STEP General Endowment Fund.To see a list of past grants awarded, visit STEP’s website at www.nemahastep.org.

In addition to grants from the General Endowment Fund, STEP administers several donor-advised funds. These funds make grants for specific causes, as defined by the donor. Two examples are the Nate and Bernardine E. Rettele Advisory Fund, designed for recreation and beautification of the immediate Seneca area, and the Leonard Ronnebaum Advisory Fund, available for projects in Seneca and the surrounding communities. For more information on these funds, please contact the STEP Foundation.

To apply, download an application from the website, email nemahacountystepfoundation@gmail.com or contact Tory Jost, executive director, at 785-410-0543. All applications are due by July 15.