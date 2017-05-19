Area coach is named to KVA Hall of Fame

Centralia High School volleyball coach Kimbrook Tennal is one of four individuals being named to the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class for 2017.

Also being named to the KVA Hall of Fame are Stefine (Pease) House, Natalie Uhart and Chris Herron. These individuals, who will be recognized during the All Star Banquet on June 3, are being inducted for their contributions and achievements throughout their careers.

Tennal began his coaching career in 1976 as a football and wrestling coach in Grinnell. Two years later, he began coaching junior high volleyball and fell in love with the sport.

In 1988, Coach Tennal was named the head coach at Nemaha Valley. In his first year, the Lady Raiders went 35-1 and won the school’s first ever state championship in any sport.

During his tenure as head coach, the team won six state championships in eight years. Five of those teams finished undefeated. They also set a state record winning streak of 137 match wins that still stands today. Additionally, they earned second place one time and third place one time.

Coach Tennal was hired in 1997 to coach with his wife at Centralia, where they won a state record eight state championships in a row, with three of those teams finishing undefeated and putting together a 126-match win streak, second best in the state.

He became head coach at Centralia in 2007 and has led the Lady Panthers to three state championships and four state runner-up finishes. He has also coached state championships in girls’ basketball and track. His career volleyball record as a head coach stands at 701-48, a 93.5 percent win percentage.