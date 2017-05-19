Area teacher offers inclusive education course

Special Education teacher Nikki Heiman is offering a graduate level course this summer, once in Seneca and once in Kansas City at the Kansas City Down Syndrome Guild.

The course will be offered from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 through 9 in Seneca, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 through 30 in Kansas City.

Heiman has been a special education teacher for 11 years, during which time she says it has become her passion to help students with disabilities access the mainstream curriculum and programs that are available to their peers.

“That looks different for every student and it takes a team,” Heiman said. “No one person can facilitate this sort of program alone.”

Heiman’s course — K-12 Adaptive Special Education — will dive deep into the common barriers that student with disabilities face, and there will be proven methods of how to improve the outcomes both socially and academically of students with disabilities.

“This has long term implications as far as a student’s ability to access post-secondary education and community employment after school,” Heiman said.

Heiman said this course is available to educators with all specialties.

“Often this type of workshop can only be counted as continuing education for special educators, but because federal law dictates that we approach individualized education plans as a team, I have felt that some of the most valuable team members — the ones who have the deep knowledge of their content area and curriculum — have been left out of this type of training,” she said.

Pre-registration is available at https://goo.gl/forms/wvitWTtrFvhbiUut1.