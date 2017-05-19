Marysville’s Jolly Jogathon invites athletes ages 5 to 89

The Marysville Jolly Jogathon — a free track and field meet for anyone ages 5 through 89 — is slated for Sunday, June 4, at the Marysville High School track.

Marysville has sponsored the Jolly Jogathon Track Meet every year since 1978.

“Some years, we have had Olympic athletes competing beside people in street clothes who decided to compete at the last minute,” said Cleve Walstrom, organizer.

Age brackets are as follows: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80-89. Medals are awarded for first place, with ribbons awarded for second and third. The event is sanctioned by U.S. Track and Field.

Registration for field events is held from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Field events begin at noon.

Field events include shot put, discus, long jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump, softball throw (ages 5-14), standing long jump and javelin.

Softball throw is for ages 5 through 14 only. Javelin is for ages 12 and older.

Registration for running events is held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Running events begin at 3 p.m.

Running events include 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 3200-meter run, 400-meter relay and wheelbarrow race.

Ages 5 through 8 do not compete in distances over 800 meters, and ages 9 through 11 do not compete in distances over 1600 meters.