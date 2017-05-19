breaking news New

Nemaha County Sheriff 5.19.2017

ARRESTS

James L. McKenney was released to the custody of the Kansas Department Of Corrections on May 16.

Eric Brock was released on May 12, on $50,000 own recognizance (OR) bond with a court date of 10 a.m. on June 29.

Curtis L. Simon, 37, of Horton was arrested by the Sabetha Police Department on May 12, on a Sabetha municipal warrant for failure to appear. He was released on May 12, on $300 OR bond with a court date of 4 p.m. May 18.

Jon P. Rink, 47, of Marysville was arrested on May 18 by the Seneca Police Department for the offense of driving while suspended. Bond is set at $750. He is also being held on a Shawnee County warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000.

