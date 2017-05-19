Nemaha County Sheriff 5.19.2017

ARRESTS

James L. McKenney was released to the custody of the Kansas Department Of Corrections on May 16.

Eric Brock was released on May 12, on $50,000 own recognizance (OR) bond with a court date of 10 a.m. on June 29.

Curtis L. Simon, 37, of Horton was arrested by the Sabetha Police Department on May 12, on a Sabetha municipal warrant for failure to appear. He was released on May 12, on $300 OR bond with a court date of 4 p.m. May 18.

Jon P. Rink, 47, of Marysville was arrested on May 18 by the Seneca Police Department for the offense of driving while suspended. Bond is set at $750. He is also being held on a Shawnee County warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000.