Sabetha EMS volunteers recognized

Rainbow Communications visits Sabetha EMS to honor and recognize their volunteers and organization. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Rainbow representative Julie Bergman, Josh Burger, Jamison Bergman, Diane Krogmann, Kalynn Miller, Pam Jackman, Mike Rokey, Cheri Key and Terri McGuire; BACK ROW (L-R) Doug Brammer, Logan Fehr, Ed Steinlage, Logan Lierz, Bill Roggenkamp, Michelle Devore, Mike Rokey, Kevin Wiltz and Josh Hartter. Not pictured are Brenda Lierz, Jennifer Carr, Bobbi Dillon, Lauren Livengood, Hayley Mitchell, Josh Payne, Alison Roggenkamp, Andrea Roggenkamp, Cesali Shaver and Mateo Kirwan.

Submitted by Stacy Simmer

Rainbow Communications visited the Sabetha EMS volunteers on Tuesday, May 9, and delivered pizza and pop for the volunteers to enjoy. While at the Sabetha EMS, Rainbow presented the volunteers with thin white line bracelets to show support and recognition of their efforts.

About Sabetha EMS

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of Sabetha consists of 25 volunteers. The strictly all-volunteer organization meets monthly on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. After each meeting, monthly training sessions are conducted which can last one to two hours. These trainings help sustain skills that are essential in keeping compliant with the Kansas Board of EMS.

The Sabetha EMS responds to about 325 calls a year, with all 911 calls going through the Nemaha County Dispatch Center, which are transferred to the Sabetha Dispatch Center. From here, they tone them out to the volunteers. The territory of the Sabetha EMS is from the state line road to just north of Wetmore and from Highway 75 west to S road.

