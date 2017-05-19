Sabetha EMS volunteers recognized

Submitted by Stacy Simmer

Rainbow Communications visited the Sabetha EMS volunteers on Tuesday, May 9, and delivered pizza and pop for the volunteers to enjoy. While at the Sabetha EMS, Rainbow presented the volunteers with thin white line bracelets to show support and recognition of their efforts.

About Sabetha EMS

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of Sabetha consists of 25 volunteers. The strictly all-volunteer organization meets monthly on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. After each meeting, monthly training sessions are conducted which can last one to two hours. These trainings help sustain skills that are essential in keeping compliant with the Kansas Board of EMS.

The Sabetha EMS responds to about 325 calls a year, with all 911 calls going through the Nemaha County Dispatch Center, which are transferred to the Sabetha Dispatch Center. From here, they tone them out to the volunteers. The territory of the Sabetha EMS is from the state line road to just north of Wetmore and from Highway 75 west to S road.