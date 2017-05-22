4-H Club: Woodlawn Meadowlarks

Submitted by Isabelle Walker

The May meeting of the Woodlawn Meadowlarks was held Sunday, May 7. Kayla Devore called the meeting to order. Isabelle Walker led the club in the flag salute and pledge.

I. Walker and Gwendolyn Walker led the club in singing “Lunch” and taught the actions. The roll call was “What is your favorite sign of spring?”

Several members gave project talks. Brendon Bestwick did a talk on the history of bananas. Drew Bestwick brought his bow and talked about archery. Colby Stoller shared some fun frog facts. Ella Sourk taught how to press flowers.

The club played tag for recreation. The Walkers brought brownies, banana pudding and cookies.

The next meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The club plans to go to the new Sabetha pool.