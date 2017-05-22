Club News: Nemaha County Democrats

Submitted by JoLene Bloom

On Saturday, May 20, Democrats met at the Seneca Free Library to initiate organizing the party in Nemaha County. Participants identified themselves and shared their expectations for the Democrats in the months and elections ahead.

Dan Knupp, Pottawatomie Democratic chair, attended and shared what his county and others in the First District are doing.

Individuals signed up to serve as precinct committee men and women. The list needs to be completed as soon as possible. Democrats will be given an opportunity to add their names at the second meeting.

The official organizational meeting is scheduled for the morning of July 8, at the Seneca Free Library. The state Democratic office will send a post card reminder to all Nemaha County registered Democrats about two weeks before this meeting and election. At that gathering, a slate of county officers for chairperson, vice chairperson (opposite gender as the chair), secretary, and treasurer will be chosen.

Mark Williamson, Second Congressional District Democratic Chairperson and a Douglas County Democrat, will attend the July 8 meeting to present ideas, answer questions and aid the group.

If citizens do not like, or agree with, recent national or Kansas government and legislative actions, plan to attend the Seneca meeting on July 8 and be a part of creating alternatives to improve the current situations. Contact JoLene Rae Bloom at 412 North Ninth Street, Seneca, KS 66538, call her at 1-785-336-3641, or email jolener@rainbowtel.net.