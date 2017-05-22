The Lobos need our help

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to the Sabetha Bluejays softball and baseball team for great inaugural seasons. And as we close those seasons, Somersset Park is ready for summer and a lot more baseball. The Raptors, Junior Raptors and Lobos call Somerset their home, and I would encourage everyone to pick up a schedule for all three teams. If you want a Somerset Park home schedule only, you can email me at stank@keimts.com. Starting May 30, the field will see action almost every day and/or night until the middle of July. The NEK American Legion league tournament will be in Sabetha again, as will be the Mid Plains League All Star Game during the month of June. The Lobos games are free, and for American Legion games we only ask for a donation of $2 for adults with children getting in free.

But we do have one great need — more host families for the Lobos. At this moment, we need homes for at least 10 more ballplayers. The players only need basic care, and if you are interested I would love to take your call at 285-2147. The Lobos of last year loved Sabetha, and some will be spending their second summer with us. But many of the news players will be nervous in their new surroundings, so if you are interested in helping please make the call.

Stan Keim

Sabetha