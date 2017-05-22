Local educator awarded statewide grant

David Rebant of Sabetha, technology instructor at Horton High School, USD 430, was recently awarded a $500 Classroom Grant by the Kansas Association of American Educators (KANAAE), a non-union professional educators’ association serving Kansas educators. Rebant will be using the funds to purchase 3D printer kits for his classroom.

“KANAAE is excited to be a part of this project with David,” said Garry Sigle, KANAAE executive director. “We are committed to providing opportunities to educators which ultimately enhance the educational value for the students.”

The winners of the KANAAE Teacher Scholarships and Classroom Grants are selected by a committee of their peers from across Kansas. All educators are encouraged to apply.

KANAAE provides teacher scholarships and classroom grants exclusively for Kansas educators twice a year. The grants can help pay for a variety of materials for the classroom and scholarships can be used to cover a wide variety of expenses including tuition, books, conferences and workshops. The next application deadline is Oct. 15, 2017. For additional information visit www.kanaae.org.