Music students invite public to recital

Submitted by Anne Moser

Music students of Anne Moser will present a recital at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Sabetha Middle School Auditorium. Students who will be performing are:

Piano: Brody Deters, Ian Deters, Mya Grimes, Abby Whittaker, Matthew Whittaker, Kayla Devore, Lucas Menold, Madison Menold, Jenny Edelman, Susanna Edelman, Alison Strahm, Alaina Strahm, Alyssa Strahm, Rachel Haverkamp, Carson Strahm, Kelsey Strahm and Katrina Strahm;

Violin: Stephen Knapp, Haven Knapp, Kaylee Haverkamp and Norea Menold;

Guitar: Haily Meyer, Roman Scoby, Halle Scoby and Thomas Edelman.

Students who are unable to perform are Lizzie Schuetz on the piano and violin; Hannah Whittaker on the piano; and Isabella Sudbeck on the cello.

There will be a reception in the commons area following the recital to honor all the performers.